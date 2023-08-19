Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,241,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 46.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 107,869 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,438,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,642,000 after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 621,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $83,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 626,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

