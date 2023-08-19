Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Toast by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Toast by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $52,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,619,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,945,551.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $52,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,619,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,945,551.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $31,193,909.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,356,711 shares of company stock valued at $52,191,530. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

