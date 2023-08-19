Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 55,656 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 234.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,656 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $8.34 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.69%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

