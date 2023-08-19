Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 50,312 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 234.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Eventbrite worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 100,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $1,130,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 181,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Eventbrite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

