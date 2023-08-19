Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,283. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a market cap of $900.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $78.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Articles

