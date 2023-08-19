Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) EVP Sells $28,320.00 in Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $78.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,789,000 after purchasing an additional 155,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,223,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 402,583 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,472.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,442,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,662 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

