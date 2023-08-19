Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Head to Head Contrast

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 24.43% 9.31% 2.44% Global Net Lease -6.62% -1.75% -0.62%

Volatility & Risk

Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $321.07 million 4.09 $142.22 million $1.12 9.23 Global Net Lease $378.86 million 2.95 $12.02 million ($0.44) -24.29

This table compares Ladder Capital and Global Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ladder Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ladder Capital and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80 Global Net Lease 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ladder Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.05%. Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.96%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Dividends

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Ladder Capital pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Net Lease pays out -363.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ladder Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Global Net Lease on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

