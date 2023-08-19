L & S Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,668 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,479 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $120,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $59.71 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
