L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 182 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 328,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,906 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,678 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 561.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,128,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,385,000 after purchasing an additional 958,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

