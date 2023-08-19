L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,593,000 after purchasing an additional 249,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,202,000 after purchasing an additional 835,252 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

