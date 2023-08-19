Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
KURA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.
In related news, Director Thomas Malley purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after buying an additional 128,515 shares during the last quarter.
Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.
