Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

KTOS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 545,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,970. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,576,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $316,639.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,576,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,492 shares of company stock worth $3,022,400 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

