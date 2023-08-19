KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.02

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.02 and last traded at C$10.15, with a volume of 70654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KPT shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KPT
KP Tissue Stock Performance
KP Tissue Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.73%.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KP Tissue
- How to Invest in Esports
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.