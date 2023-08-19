KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.02

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.02 and last traded at C$10.15, with a volume of 70654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KPT shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.73%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

