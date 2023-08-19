Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Koppers alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Koppers

Koppers Stock Performance

KOP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.13. 85,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,990. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,273.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,273.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,884.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,359 shares of company stock valued at $752,841. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Koppers by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 301.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter worth $88,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.