Koei Tecmo (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Koei Tecmo (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TKHCF remained flat at $18.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. Koei Tecmo has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $18.56.

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Entertainment, Amusement, and Real Estate segments. The Entertainment segment develops and sells entertainment contents.

