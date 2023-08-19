Koei Tecmo (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Koei Tecmo (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Koei Tecmo Price Performance
Shares of TKHCF remained flat at $18.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. Koei Tecmo has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $18.56.
Koei Tecmo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Koei Tecmo
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Koei Tecmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koei Tecmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.