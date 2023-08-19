Knowles (NYSE:KN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Knowles by 496.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 53.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 57.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
About Knowles
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
