Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 136000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Klondike Gold Stock Down 5.9 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$14.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.45.
About Klondike Gold
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on its 100% owned Klondike District Gold Project located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Gold
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.