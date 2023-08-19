Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 136000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$14.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on its 100% owned Klondike District Gold Project located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

