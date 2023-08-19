Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Kirkland’s stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 54,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,442. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

