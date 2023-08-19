Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $496.14 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Kimball Electronics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $686.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

KE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

