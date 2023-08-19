Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Kimball Electronics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KE traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. 89,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,007. The stock has a market cap of $686.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $496.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

