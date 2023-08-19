KickToken Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $416.76 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $891,387.39 and approximately $416.76 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,118.82 or 1.00042347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,885,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,885,239 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,886,737.39718845. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00766341 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

