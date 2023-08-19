Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.19-$8.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.91.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $125.89 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,765.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

