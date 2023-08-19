Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Lowered to $174.00 at Citigroup

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $200.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KEYS. Bank of America downgraded Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.91.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS traded down $20.68 on Friday, hitting $129.37. 7,827,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,566. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.54. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $125.89 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

