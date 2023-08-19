Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $144.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $204.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America cut Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.91.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $20.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,827,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,566. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

