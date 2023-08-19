Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.19-$8.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.45 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.55 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.83-1.89 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. VNET Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.91.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $129.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

