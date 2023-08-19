KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,560,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,177,784. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

