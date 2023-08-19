Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,469 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PayPal were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.