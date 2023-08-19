Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $162.99 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

