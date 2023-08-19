Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day moving average of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

