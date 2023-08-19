Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,013 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

