Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.98 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CSX were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. lifted its position in CSX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 515,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,282 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of CSX by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 66,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $10,019,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CSX by 25.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,926,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

