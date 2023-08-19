Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.37 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in KLA were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.
KLA Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of KLA stock opened at $477.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.40. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $517.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. KLA’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling at KLA
In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
