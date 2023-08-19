Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.82 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern
In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Norfolk Southern Stock Performance
Shares of NSC stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.25. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22.
Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.
Norfolk Southern Company Profile
Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.
