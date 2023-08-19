Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 3,856 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

