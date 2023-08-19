Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $120.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $105.76 and a 52 week high of $148.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -124.62%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

