Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.22.
Several research firms have commented on BZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $14.71 on Monday. Kanzhun has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 245.17 and a beta of 0.41.
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
