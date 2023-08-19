Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Kaman alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAMN

Kaman Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 77,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kaman has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $608.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Kaman by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 278,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kaman by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth $5,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 845.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 242,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

(Get Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.