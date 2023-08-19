Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Down 0.4%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 45,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 147,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Kaleyra Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kaleyra

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kaleyra by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kaleyra by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organization worldwide. The company provides cloud communications platforms, which manages multi-channel integrated communications services including inbound/outbound messaging solutions, programmable voice and interactive voice response configurations, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, rich communication services, and other IP communications, such as e-mail, push notifications, video/audio/chat, and WhatsApp services.

