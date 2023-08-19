Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Down 0.4%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 45,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 147,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.
Kaleyra Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kaleyra
Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organization worldwide. The company provides cloud communications platforms, which manages multi-channel integrated communications services including inbound/outbound messaging solutions, programmable voice and interactive voice response configurations, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, rich communication services, and other IP communications, such as e-mail, push notifications, video/audio/chat, and WhatsApp services.
