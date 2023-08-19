JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Target Price to $32.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RAPT. Barclays initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.60.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 683.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.