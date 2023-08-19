JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $155.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.97.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.4 %

ZS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.21. 1,783,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.80. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,106 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,278,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,620,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zscaler by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Zscaler by 28.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

