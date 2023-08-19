JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Insider Buys £9,520 in Stock

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Matthews acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,520 ($12,076.62).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Price Performance

LON:JAGI opened at GBX 334.20 ($4.24) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 350.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 359.80. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc has a 1-year low of GBX 294.50 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 404.90 ($5.14). The firm has a market cap of £313.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Get JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,191.78%.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

