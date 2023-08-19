Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.49. The stock had a trading volume of 49,631,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,372,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

