John Ederer Sells 3,237 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) CFO John Ederer sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $90,538.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,851.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.79. 139,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,839. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Model N by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Model N by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

MODN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

