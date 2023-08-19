John Ederer Sells 3,237 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2023

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) CFO John Ederer sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $90,538.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,851.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.79. 139,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,839. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Model N by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Model N by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MODN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Read Our Latest Report on MODN

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.