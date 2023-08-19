John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $2.00 on September 13th

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JBSS opened at $103.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day moving average of $105.49.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 397.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 123,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 79,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 136.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

