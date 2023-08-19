Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and $290,436.09 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018968 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,155.71 or 1.00077541 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00861727 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $296,000.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.