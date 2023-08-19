Jeremy Hofmann Sells 13,984 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 13,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $697,941.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,779.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,910 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $263,765.20.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,414 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.