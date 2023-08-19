JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Trading Down 5.9%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.88. 320,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 498,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JELD. Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.34.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 85.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 94.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65,752 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 129.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

