Jefferies Financial Group Trims Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Target Price to $8.00

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Terran Orbital from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terran Orbital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.34.

LLAP opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. Terran Orbital has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLAP. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,460,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Terran Orbital by 94.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 2,688,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Terran Orbital by 83.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 780,249 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Terran Orbital by 63.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 531,339 shares during the last quarter.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

