Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JEF. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JEF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.14. 722,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,380. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,277,000 after purchasing an additional 260,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,478,000 after purchasing an additional 382,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 129,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.